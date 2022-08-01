Baker Mayfield takes the high road on Deshaun Watson questions

Panthers QB says what Browns do in wake of Watson suspension "none of my business"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All 32 NFL teams are in training camp right now with their own unique storylines.

But the talk at each camp on Monday was about the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Deshaun Watson was suspended six games after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behavior “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.”

The news connects to Carolina in two ways.

One, the Browns will now come to play the Panthers in Week 1 without the star quarterback.

Two, Carolina's newest signal caller, Baker Mayfield, was shuttled to Charlotte by the Browns upon their acquisition of Watson.

Baker Mayfield takes the high road when asked if he had a comment on Deshaun Watson suspension “No. I’m paid to play quarterback and lead this team.”#Panthers #Browns #NFL — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 1, 2022

If Mayfield has strong feelings about the subject, he didn't reveal too much of them after practice on Monday.

"I'm paid to play quarterback and lead this team, not to make decisions on anything other than that," Mayfield said.

When asked about what the Browns might do at quarterback in their Week 1 game at Carolina, Mayfield deflected again.

"That honestly is none of my business," Mayfield said. "I don't play against the other quarterback. That's just the truth."

Baker's business at the moment is trying to beat out Sam Darnold for the starting spot with Carolina.

Mayfield had the better day on Monday, throwing three touchdown passes in a team red zone drill, while Darnold fumbled a handoff exchange.

But Mayfield was working with the second team, and going against the second-team defense, while Darnold was with the starters.

On Tuesday, they'll flip-flop, as coach Matt Rhule continues to keep the competition evenly split.

"Our evaluation will be in totality over a period of time," Rhule said. "We're not looking at any one day for this, it's really over time."