Ball, Hornets use strong 4th quarter to beat Rockets 119-94

19-year-old ties franchise record with 7 threes by a rookie

LaMelo Ball made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the short-handed Houston Rockets 119-94 for their second straight win.

Miles Bridges had another strong outing with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Gordon Hayward added 19 points for the Hornets, who opened the fourth quarter on a 19-1 run to blow open a tight game.

LaMelo Ball tied a franchise record for most 3s made in a game by a rookie with 7. (Below are a few of those from my view tonight.)



Victor Oladipo had 21 points for the Rockets, who lost for only the third time in 10 games.