Ball named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

19-year-old becomes 8th player in Charlotte NBA franchise history to win the award

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was named NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December/January.

The 19-year-old becomes the eighth player in Charlotte history to win the award, and fourth to do it over the first month of the season.

Between Dec. 22-Jan. 31, Ball averaged 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Those averages ranked either 1,2 or 3 in each category among NBA rookies.

According to @HornetsPR, LaMelo Ball is the 8th rookie in franchise history to win Rookie of the Month, and 4th to do it in his first month. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) February 2, 2021

Ball scored 27 points in the Hornets win over Milwaukee on Jan. 30, and became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with his 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against Atlanta on Jan. 9.

Ball made his first-career start on Feb. 1, posting 14 points and 7 assists in a win over Miami.