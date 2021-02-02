Ball named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was named NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for December/January.
The 19-year-old becomes the eighth player in Charlotte history to win the award, and fourth to do it over the first month of the season.
Between Dec. 22-Jan. 31, Ball averaged 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Those averages ranked either 1,2 or 3 in each category among NBA rookies.
Ball scored 27 points in the Hornets win over Milwaukee on Jan. 30, and became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with his 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against Atlanta on Jan. 9.
Ball made his first-career start on Feb. 1, posting 14 points and 7 assists in a win over Miami.
Ball was Charlotte's first-round pick in the November 2020 NBA Draft, selected third overall.