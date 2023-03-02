Banchero, Magic squeeze ahead of Hornets 119-113

A deplorable day at the free throw line left the Hornets just out of contention for the win on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball scored 33 points but the Charlotte Hornets were bested by the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

The game stayed close the entire way but the Magic created a slim gap over the Hornets in the fourth quarter to edge out to a 119-113 win. Contributing to Charlotte's downfall was a 1 for 9 free throw mark in the final frame.

The Hornets opened the game with an offensive spark. Terry Rozier had 13 of his 24 points in the first quarter as Charlotte broke out to a 37-28 lead by the end of the period. A 4 for 6 three-pointer mark swelled Charlotte's lead in the quarter.

The script flipped in the second quarter with the Magic going on a 10-0 run to open the frame. Charlotte and Orlando traded the lead the rest of the first half with scores from Wendell Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero giving the Magic a 62-58 lead going into the locker room.

Charlotte and Orlando had an almost identical third quarter. A 28-27 advantage for the Magic in the quarter left Orlando up by five points heading into the fourth quarter. Ball and Banchero both scored 11 points in the period.

The Hornets grabbed the lead early in the fourth quarter and led by as much as three points but the Magic pushed back and held the lead the rest of the game.

Charlotte's 1-for-9 free throw line mark in the fourth quarter plagued the team's chances as Orlando held on for a 119-113 win.

Overall, the Hornets made just 47.8% of their free throw shots, compared to a 90% mark for the Magic in the same category.

Ball led the game with 33 points. Rozier followed him with 24 points.

Orlando was led by Banchero with 22 points.

Charlotte (15-40) is next in action on Wednesday to face the Washington Wizards (24-28).