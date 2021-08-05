Truist Field to host 20th anniversary 9/11 tribute

The tributes will be part of a baseball game between the CMPD Blue Hornets and the CFD Blaze.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The annual "Chief's Cup" baseball game, between the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Blue Hornets and the Charlotte Fire Department Blaze, will have extra meaning this year when the two teams play at Truist Field on Sept. 11.

This year's game will include a special 20th anniversary 9/11 tribute in association with the Salute to Heroes Foundation.

The events on Sept. 11 begin at 6 p.m. and include an extensive pre-game ceremony featuring first pitches from local first responders and former New York Police and Fire Department members who responded on 9/11.

A mobile memorial featuring steel from the Twin Towers will also be on display thanks to the FF Steven Coakley Foundation.

The Salute to Heroes Foundation will honor current heroes in addition to people that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

The evening will end with "a patriotic-themed post-game fireworks show. "

Doors open on Sept.11 at 5 p.m. and tickets are available here starting at $10.

