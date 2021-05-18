ACC baseball championship will operate at full capacity this year

The 2021 Baseball Championship will be hosted in Charlotte for the first time since 2001.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2021 Baseball Championship will operate at full capacity this year, according to the ACC and Charlotte Knights. The update comes after North Carolina Governor Cooper announced most mask and social distancing requirements would be lifted.

The championship is taking place at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte from May 25-30. Tickets are currently on sale through CharlotteKnights.com and the Knights Ticket Office at 704-274-8282. This is the first time the championship will be hosted in the Charlotte area since 2001, according to the ACC.

In addition to the championship games, Atrium Health will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday during the championship. People who get a vaccination there on these days will be given a free ticket to that day's events.

Twelve teams are competing in the championship: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech. According to the ACC, the bracket for the championship will be announced Sunday, May 23.

The CDC recently eased the indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and inside in most situations. The new state-level guidelines are identical to those at the federal level, with restrictions still in place for areas like prisons and hospitals.

NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen also said public transportation, homeless shelters, and other healthcare settings required masks, along with daycares and camps. Otherwise, most social distancing requirements and capacity limits were lifted effective immediately.