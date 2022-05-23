ACC Baseball Championship begins Tuesday in Charlotte

The ACC Baseball Championship will be held at Truist Field in Uptown. The action begins with Georgia Tech vs Pitt at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference baseball tournament begins Tuesday at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

The action begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday when No. 11 Pitt takes on No. 7 Georgia Tech. Opening day action also includes NC State facing Wake Forest and Clemson meeting North Carolina at 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech enters the tournament was the top seed overall. The Hokies (40-11 overall, 19-9 ACC) will head up Pool A, with North Carolina and Clemson.

Louisville is the top seed on Pool B, which also includes Georgia Tech and Pitt. Miami is the top seed in Pool C, joined by Wake Forest and NC State.

Notre Dame is the No. 4 seed atop Pool D, which includes Virginia and Florida State.

HERE WE GO‼️ 🏆🏆🏆



The 2022 ACC Baseball Championship Bracket is set for this week in the Queen City! ⚾️🔥



🎟️: https://t.co/B4Pit6baaR

📰: https://t.co/2GUFbKditR pic.twitter.com/Xgpf4VvaW8 — ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) May 22, 2022

Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two from Tuesday through Friday. The four teams with the best records within their pools will advance to the semifinals on Saturday. The winners of those games will meet in Sunday's championship game.

Weekday games will start at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday's semifinals are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for noon Sunday.

