Gastonia Honey Hunters announce multi-year naming rights partnership

GASTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), announced Monday a ten-year naming rights agreement with CaroMont Health.

The agreement will rename the $26 million, 5,000-person capacity multi-use sports and entertainment facility to CaroMont Health Park, located in the City of Gastonia’s Franklin Urban Sports and Entertainment (FUSE) District. The agreement also gives CaroMont Health the opportunity to sponsor various activities and exclusive special events.

“We greatly appreciate our partnership with CaroMont Health and their commitment to the City of Gastonia, Gaston County, and the region by continuing the transformation of this community, and by uniting and enriching the quality of lives for its citizens,” said Team Owner Brandon Bellamy. “This partnership complements our commitment to support the health and wellness of the communities we serve.”

The newly named CaroMont Health Park is expected to be one of the industry’s leading destinations in the Gastonia-Charlotte area for year-round sports events, including festivals, concerts, and other types of entertainment.

“We are proud to be the Official Healthcare Partner of the Gastonia Honey Hunters,” said Chris Peek, CEO of CaroMont Health. “This partnership is a reflection of our commitment to investing in the supporting projects that improve and advance our community by creating jobs, encouraging economic development, and offering experiences that enrich and engage. We look forward to cheering on the team, and our community, for many years to come.”