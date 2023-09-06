The Triple-A team will start the 2024 season on the road with the first game at Truist Field on April 2nd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights will be back in Uptown for the 10th year in a row during the 2024 season. The Knights opened Truist Field (formerly BB&T Ballpark) on April 11, 2014. Since then, it has been one of the most visited ballparks in all of Minor League Baseball.

After opening the 2024 season on the road versus the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A team will host "Opening Knight" on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. It will be a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles).

For a third consecutive season, the Triple-A schedule will feature 150 games. The Knights will once again host 75 games in the Queen City, including on the 4th of July and Labor Day weekend. Per usual, the Knights will have 13 Fridays, 13 Saturdays, and 13 Sundays at home in 2024.

Much like in the past two seasons, the league will once again feature a six-game series format between teams from Tuesdays to Sundays. Mondays will be the league-wide off day. However, on four occasions during the 2024 season, the Knights will play a three-game series.