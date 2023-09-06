CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights will be back in Uptown for the 10th year in a row during the 2024 season. The Knights opened Truist Field (formerly BB&T Ballpark) on April 11, 2014. Since then, it has been one of the most visited ballparks in all of Minor League Baseball.
After opening the 2024 season on the road versus the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A team will host "Opening Knight" on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. It will be a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles).
For a third consecutive season, the Triple-A schedule will feature 150 games. The Knights will once again host 75 games in the Queen City, including on the 4th of July and Labor Day weekend. Per usual, the Knights will have 13 Fridays, 13 Saturdays, and 13 Sundays at home in 2024.
Much like in the past two seasons, the league will once again feature a six-game series format between teams from Tuesdays to Sundays. Mondays will be the league-wide off day. However, on four occasions during the 2024 season, the Knights will play a three-game series.
Season memberships for the 2024 season are available now by calling 704-274-8300 or by visiting www.CharlotteKnights.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date. More details including game times, fireworks dates, and other promotions for the upcoming 2024 season will be announced at a later date.