Knights Fest returns to Truist Field next month

Tickets are just $5 with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Charlotte Knights charities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights announced Wednesday the return of the team's signature pre-season event, Knights Fest.

The event will return to Uptown Charlotte for the first time since 2019 and will take place on Saturday, April 2 at Truist Field.

Tickets are just $5 with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Charlotte Knights charities.

PRE-GAME CATCH & MORE

Gates will open at 11:00 a.m. and fans will be permitted on the field for a special pre-game catch for one hour (11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.). Fans are encouraged to bring their gloves to participate! In addition, there will also be a number of kid-friendly activities including face painters, balloon artists and inflatable games available. Fans will also be able to take a behind-the-scenes tour of Truist Field and meet Homer The Dragon throughout the day.

ANNUAL MEDIA SOFTBALL GAME

The event will once again feature the annual Media Softball Game. Field box seats will be open for all fans and seating will be available to watch the game on a first-come, first-serve basis. Following the National Anthem at 12:30 p.m., notable members of Charlotte radio and television will face off in a softball game. A full list of participants will be announced leading up to the game.

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS, NEW MERCHANDISE AVAILABLE

Concession stands will be open and will feature hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, sodas, bottled water and domestic draft beers with each item priced at just $3. Additionally, the Charlotte Knights Team Store will be stocked with many new items for the 2022 season. There will also be a tent sale on the concourse where fans can take advantage of discounts on numerous merchandise items.

Fan Fest Returns on April 2



Family-friendly fun for all ages:

· Catch on the field

· Celebrity softball game

· Face painters & balloon artists

· Inflatable games & more!



Tickets are $5, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Knights Charities.



➡️ https://t.co/5MGmfBAnU3 pic.twitter.com/g6xzmkKVa6 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) March 16, 2022

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Fans interested in purchasing tickets to this event should visit www.CharlotteKnights.com or call 704-274-8282. Tickets will also be available on the day of the event at the Truist Field Ticket Office until 1:00 p.m. Tickets for the 2022 Sunbelt Rentals Collegiate Baseball Series, as well as all 75-regular season Charlotte Knights home games this season, are also on sale now

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts