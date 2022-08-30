Charlotte Knights to host inaugural HBCU night

The inaugural event will take place as the Knights host the Durham Bulls in a 7:04 p.m. game from Uptown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights announced Tuesday that have partnered with Johnson C. Smith University to host HBCU Night on Sept. 2 at Truist Field.

The inaugural event will take place as the Knights host the Durham Bulls in a 7:04 p.m. game from Uptown.

Gates for the game will open at 6:00 p.m. and the first 2,000 fans will receive a special HBCU T-Shirt. The knights said the event will feature special pre-game performances by the Golden Bullettes as fans enter the ballpark. In addition, there will be a pre-game, on-field performance by Blue Satin from JCSU.

The ceremonial first pitch of the night will be thrown by Dr. Jemayne King, a JCSU professor. Dr. King was a contributing author to “The New York Mets and Popular Culture” book, which is enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

For more information about this inaugural event, as well as information on purchasing tickets to Friday’s game, fans can visit www.CharlotteKnights.com. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 704-274-8300 or at the Truist Field ticket office, located at 324 S. Mint Street.

