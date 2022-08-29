Charlotte Knights to host 75 home games in 2023

Truist Field, the home of the Charlotte Knights since 2014, will also celebrate its 10th year in existence in 2023 and ninth season of Knights Baseball.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the 2022 season nears its final month, the Charlotte Knights have announced the team’s 2023 full schedule of games and opponents Monday.

The team announced that the 2023 Triple-A schedule will feature 150 games and the Knights will once again host 75 home games in Uptown Charlotte.

The Knights will begin a season at home opening up Truist Field on Friday, March 31 against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals). Charlotte’s opening series will consist of three games against the Redbirds from March 31-April 2.

