Charlotte Knights announce indoor mask requirements

All fans in public, indoor areas of Truist Field will be required to wear a face-covering unless they are actively eating or drinking.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights announced Monday that masks would be required indoors at Truist Field. This means fans will be required to mask up while in the indoor areas of Truist Field like the team store and the Budweiser Home Plate Club.

Fans in private suites or in outdoor areas of the ballpark will not have to wear a mask.

The move comes in light of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County leaders recommending a new, indoor county-wide mask mandate Monday at a meeting of the county's COVID-19 policy group.



Several school districts and venues across the Carolinas have been reviewing mask and vaccine policies in light of recent COVID-19 cases and hospitalization metrics.

