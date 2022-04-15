Charlotte Knights to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day Friday night

Former players will be at the game to meet fans and all Knights players will wear the number 42, the same number Jackie Robinson wore in the majors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights will celebrate Jackie Robinson Day at Truist Field Friday night.

Former players will be at the game to meet fans and all Knights players will wear the number 42, the same number Jackie Robinson wore in the majors when he broke baseball's color barrier in 1947.

Friday’s game will feature three former Negro League players on-hand to meet fans and sign autographs. The three former players are Sam Allen, Wali Cathcart (Rock Hill, SC native) and Larry LeGrande.

In addition, Johnson C. Smith University will have a table on the concourse to showcase the history of the school’s baseball program. Ray Banks, a Negro Leagues ambassador, will bring his customized historical museum from Baltimore for all fans to enjoy at the game. It features photographs, baseball gear and other artifacts.

Michael Turner Webb, a local Negro Leagues historian, will also be on hand to share his knowledge with fans.

The evening will also serve as a tribute to former Negro Leagues player, Eddie G.G. Burton. Burton passed away in 2018. The Knights said he was a big part of putting this annual event together since 2014. His family will be honored during the pre-game festivities.

Friday night's game starts at 7 p.m. with a pre-game ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

