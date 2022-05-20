Charlotte Knights manager on 'indefinite leave'

Julio Mosquera is now acting manager as Wes Helms remains on leave, according to the team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wes Helms is now on indefinite leave from the Charlotte Knights.

In a brief statement Friday, the team said Julio Mosquera will serve as acting manager. The Knights said they could not offer further comment since the leave was a personnel matter.

Helms, a native of Gastonia who graduated from Ashbrook High School in 1994, made his managerial debut for the 2021 season. He was originally set to start managing the team in 2020, but that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned for the 2022 season as well.

The Knights are the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The statement from the Knights indicated the decision to place Helms on indefinite leave was made by White Sox leadership.

