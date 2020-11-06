Charlotte Knights ballpark get news name: Truist Field

The new name was selected by title sponsor Truist after a merger between BB&T and SunTrust last year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Charlotte Knights baseball returns to uptown, the home team will take the field with a new name: Truist Field.

The team announced BB&T Ballpark will be renamed as Truist continues its sponsorship of the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. As part of the agreement, Truist will donate $75,000 to the Knights Care 4 CLT fund, which was established by the Knights in April to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Charlotte.

The brand transition will take place this month and is expected to be complete by the end of summer.

“BB&T has been a valued partner for us and the North Carolina community, we are thrilled to be a part of this new chapter in history with them as Truist. We look forward to creating new memories at Truist Field,” said Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer, Dan Rajkowski.