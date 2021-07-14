Charlotte Knights become Traffic Cones on August 20

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On August 20, the Charlotte Knights are trading in the black and gold uniforms for something more colorful: orange, yellow, and white.
The team says for their game that night against Norfolk Tide, they're honoring the progress the city has gone through by playing as the Charlotte Traffic Cones. They'll don the special jerseys as a way to express thanks to the workers who have helped build the new buildings that seem to pop up every day. The team acknowledges traffic cones often irk some drivers with delays and detours, but they say the cones are a reminder of Charlottes fast-paced growth.
The special cone-themed night is presented by Rodgers Builders, and the team will debut the Traffic Cones jerseys during the game. After the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off, with funds benefiting The ROC Charlotte. The ROC is a nonprofit ministry that helps create pathways to careers and college in construction technologies.
Beyond the jersey auction, game night will also see a safety glove giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, concourse activities for young fans, on-field contests, and unique concessions items. Friday Night Fireworks will cap off the night after the game.
The Knights also get 10 extra games to play since the season started late, five of which will be at home as Major League Baseball extends play for Triple-A teams. The Tides will be back for an extra trip to Charlotte September 21-26, with an off day on the 25th.
