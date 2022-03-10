SkyShow returns to Truist Field, USA Baseball playing in town

Baseball and fireworks are back in Charlotte on the 4th of July, and some special guests are paying a visit.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Uptown Charlotte will once again light up the sky with fireworks on the Fourth of July after a baseball game, and this year some special guests are returning to the Queen City.

Truist Field will host the annual WBT SkyShow on Monday, July 4, 2022, as announced Thursday by the Charlotte Knights. The fireworks show will kick off after the conclusion of the baseball game, with hopes to top 2021's attendance record of 10,969 fans.

The Knights are on the road in Georgia that day, facing the Gwinnett Stripers. But that doesn't mean Charlotte won't see baseball on Independence Day; USA Baseball will be in town to play their first game at Truist Field since they last visited in July 2019. This will mark USA Baseball's sixth appearance in Charlotte, which has seen matchups with both the Cuban National Team and Japan in previous visits to the Queen City.