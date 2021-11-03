The Charlotte Knights will light up Uptown with 22 fireworks shows in 2022

Fireworks on Friday nights at Truist Field have been a staple since the ballpark opened in 2014.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights announced Wednesday that beginning with opening "Knight" on Tuesday, April 12 against the Memphis Redbirds, the team will light up the Uptown Charlotte skyline on 22 occasions at Truist Field in 2022.

Fireworks on Friday nights at Truist Field have been a staple since the ballpark opened in 2014, the Knights said in a news release. The Knights will host Friday Night Fireworks presented by Truist at all 12 Friday home games in 2022.

In addition, fans can expect post-game fireworks at seven Saturday home games (June 4, June 18, July 2, Aug. 6, Aug. 20, Sept. 3 and Sept.10) and two Sunday home games (July 3 and Sept. 4).

2022 Schedule Update

• 22 fireworks shows in 2022

• Weekday morning games & weekend day games return

The Knights also announced that they will continue to honor Charlotte’s 704 area code with most game times set for a 7:04 p.m. first pitch. New in 2022, the Knights will begin some weekday home games (Tuesdays and Wednesdays) at 6:35 p.m. The earlier starts are being scheduled to better accommodate family schedules while school is in session in April, May, August, and September, the team said.

The Knights will also host three 11:05 a.m. weekday games (Tuesday, April 26, Tuesday, June 28 and Thursday, August 4) designed for schools, summer camps, and businessperson.

Season memberships, hospitality spaces, and group outings for the 2022 season are available now by calling 704-274-8300 or by visiting www.CharlotteKnights.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

