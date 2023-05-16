Play ball! | A new pub at Truist Field opens Tuesday

The Paper Mill Pub is a year-round pub that pays homage to the Virginia Paper Company building, which previously occupied the Truist Field Site.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new pub is now open to the public and just in time for the start of the Charlotte Knight's season!

The Paper Mill Pub, located at Truist Field, has an outdoor patio, an inside bar with sliding windows, and a second-floor gathering space with a great view of the Uptown Charlotte skyline.

The Charlotte Knights said it's a year-round pub that pays homage to the Virginia Paper Company building, which previously occupied the Truist Field Site.

The building was among the last of the large industrial structures built near the center of Charlotte, the Knights reported. As a tribute to the history, the décor and finishes of the Paper Mill Pub will have numerous links to the timeframe and connection to the paper company.

“We are very pleased to be able to open a local neighborhood pub at Truist Field for those in and around the City of Charlotte,” Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer, Dan Rajkowski said back in January. “We feel that this will be a great spot for fans before and after Charlotte Knights’ games, as well as other events in Uptown throughout the year. We look forward to opening up this summer as we create a new and exciting experience at Truist Field.”

Contact Larry Sprinkle at lsprinkle@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.



