Vote Homer the Dragon into the Mascot Hall of Fame!

Homer, the mascot for the Charlotte Knights, has been selected as a mascot for consideration to the National Mascot Hall of Fame.

Homer, if won, would be the first Minor Leaguer inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame!

"Homer does over 200 appearances a year that span from visits to the Levine Children's Hospital in Uptown Charlotte to television interviews to Miracle League games and various corporate functions," the Mascot Hall of Fame website reads.

Back in March of 2021, Homer helped put out a fire in a flower bed near Truist Field and Romare Bearden Park. If that's not enough to win, what is?

#RiseAndGrind I’m up early begging for your vote! I need your help to be the first Minor Leaguer inducted into the @MascotHall!! pic.twitter.com/0Nz5j3NkRl — Homer the Dragon (@CLTKnightsHomer) October 5, 2021

The public may vote once per day with the same email. General Public votes count 1:1. Members of the Mascot HOF votes count 3:1. Click here for membership info.

First round of THE VOTE takes place October 3 - 9, 2021. THE VOTE Final Ballot Voting will take place October 17 - 23.

