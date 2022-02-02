Wes Helms returns to manage Charlotte Knights

Helms, a 1994 graduate of Ashbrook High School, guided the Knights to 47 wins during the 2021 season and had 16 players promoted to the Chicago White Sox.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gastonia, North Carolina native Wes Helms will return to the Queen City for a second consecutive season to manage the Charlotte Knights for the upcoming 2022 campaign.

Helms, a 1994 graduate of Ashbrook High School, guided the Knights to 47 wins during the 2021 season and had 16 players promoted to the Chicago White Sox. The 2022 season marks his fourth season in Chicago’s organization. He was originally slated to make his managerial debut with the Knights in 2020 before the season was canceled in June (2020) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





“I’m really excited to be back in Charlotte to manage this Knights this year,” Helms stated. “Being in my backyard, close to family and friends has been a dream come true. I look forward to getting back on the field in Charlotte in a couple of months to manage in front of the best fans in Minor League Baseball.”



Along with Helms, the Knights will also welcome back the entire coaching staff from the 2021 season -- Matt Zaleski (pitching coach), Chris Johnson (hitting coach), Cory Barton (trainer) and Shawn Powell (performance coach.)

