A new year-round pub is coming to Truist Field in Uptown

The Paper Mill Pub will be a year-round restaurant located next to the Charlotte Knights' home field.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new pub is coming to Truist Field in Uptown, Charlotte.

Officials say the design is inspired by the Virginia Paper Company building, which used to be located where Truist Field is now.

“We are very pleased to be able to open a local neighborhood pub at Truist Field for those in and around the City of Charlotte,” Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer, Dan Rajkowski, stated. “We feel that this will be a great spot for fans before and after Charlotte Knights’ games, as well as other events in Uptown throughout the year. We look forward to opening up this summer as we create a new and exciting experience at Truist Field.”

We’re opening a pub in the ballpark! Find details at https://t.co/IjNGjtLO63🍻 pic.twitter.com/cIYJSAXXN1 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) January 18, 2023

The overall design of the Paper Mill Pub includes an outdoor patio, an inside bar with sliding windows, and a second-floor gathering space with a remarkable view of the Uptown Charlotte skyline. With a capacity of 125 patrons in the pub, this two-story facility will feature delicious food and drinks all year round. Pro Sports Catering, the Official Food and Beverage provider of the Charlotte Knights, will handle all food and drinks in the Paper Mill Pub from a permanently-installed food truck.

