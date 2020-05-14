You can now buy Knights-themed masks; money goes towards 'Knights Care 4 CLT' fund

The Knights-themed masks are now available for purchase with 100% of the proceeds going to the “Knights Care 4 CLT” fund.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte residents can now purchase Knights-themed masks to wear while protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.

The Charlotte Knights and Charlotte Knights Charities announced the formation of “Knights Care 4 CLT”, an effort to assist those affected by COVID-19.

The masks are $10 each or 4 for $30 and come in four colors. For more information, or to purchase online in the Charlotte Knights Team Store, please follow this link.

Led by Charlotte Knights Charities -- the team’s charitable, 501(c)(3) organization) -- “Knights Care 4 CLT” will help healthcare workers, select local charities, as well as Knights’ employees (part-time, game-day, and full-time) who are in need. As part of this newly-formed initiative to help those affected by COVID-19, the Knights hope to work together with partners, fans, and other philanthropic interests to raise funds.

Charlotte Knights Charities will make an initial contribution and will also be in search of foundation grant funding. In addition to fundraising, the Knights’ front office staff has committed to a goal of 500 community service hours through non-profits, blood drive contributions, and an educational outreach program as part of the Knights Care 4 CLT campaign.

Additionally, one way for fans to get involved is with the purchase of a special “Knights Care 4 CLT” T-shirt. These T-shirts can be ordered online with all of the net proceeds going directly to those who need help through the fund.