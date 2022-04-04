North Carolina vs. South Carolina game at Truist Field moved to Wednesday due to threat of severe weather

The Charlotte Knights said those holding tickets for the game with Tuesday's date may use them for Wednesday's game and the same seat location will be honored.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights announced Monday that with the strong chance of inclement weather on Tuesday, April 5, the North Carolina vs. South Carolina game, scheduled for 7:04 pm, will now be played at Truist Field on Wednesday, April 6 at 7:04 pm.

Those unable to attend on Wednesday may reach out to the Charlotte Knights Ticket Office at (704) 274-8282 to request a refund.

If you have already downloaded tickets to your Apple/Google Wallet, please call (704) 274-8282, and they will resend your tickets. You can also stop by the Charlotte Knights Ticket Office on the day of the game, and they can text you your tickets.

