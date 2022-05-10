Savannah Bananas are coming to Kannapolis

Don't expect the Cannon Ballers to join them on the field. Instead, the team is bringing their friendly competition, The Party Animals, with them.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind baseball team is coming to Kannapolis.

The Savannah Bananas, a world-famous baseball circus, will stop by Atrium Ballpark in Kannapolis on July 12.

The team is known for its tricks on the field and its viral TikTok videos.

But don't expect the Cannon Ballers to join them on the field. Instead, the team is bringing their friendly competition, The Party Animals, with them.

Tickets aren't available quite yet, but there is a waitlist you can sign up for.

