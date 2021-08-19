x
Clemson's non-conference basketball schedule is released

The Tigers are coming off a year where they advanced to the NCAA Tournament and seven players from that team return.
Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson Head Coach Brad Brownell waves to fans after beating North Carolina 63-50 on Feb 2, 2021; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Littlejohn Coliseum.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The non-conference schedules for a number of ACC programs were rolled out Thursday and Brad Brownell has released his team's list of games that will take place before the Tigers attack the ACC schedule.

Clemson opens the season with a November 1 exhibition game against Georgia Southwestern State. The regular season opener is on November 9 against Presbyterian College. Other in-state opponents coming to Littlejohn Coliseum are Wofford, Charleston Southern and South Carolina.

CLEMSON 2021-2022 Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

Nov. 1             Georgia SW State (Exhibition)

Nov. 9             Presbyterian

Nov. 12           Wofford

Nov. 15           Bryant

Nov. 18                vs. Temple (Charleston Classic) – Charleston, S.C.

Nov. 19                vs. TBA (Charleston Classic) – Charleston, S.C.

Nov. 26           Charleston Southern

Nov. 30                at Rutgers (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) – Piscataway, N.J.

Dec. 11                vs. Drake (Holiday Hoopsgiving) – Atlanta, Ga.

Dec. 14           Miami (Oh.)

Dec. 18           South Carolina