UNC Asheville snaps Winthrop's winning streak

The Eagles drop their first game of the season and the loss snaps a 21-game winning streak.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) - Trent Stephney had 13 points, LJ Thorpe scores all his 12 points in the second half, and UNC Asheville edged past Winthrop 57-55 to snap the Eagle’s 21-game win streak.

Evan Clayborne added nine points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for UNC Asheville (10-9, 9-5 Big South Conference). Winthrop (16-1, 13-1), which went into the game with the nation’s longest active win streak, lost for the first time since last Feb. 22, when Hampton beat the Eagles 87-81.

The Bulldogs, who had lost three in a row against the Eagles including an 84-80 loss on Thursday, won at Winthrop for the first time since December 31, 2011.