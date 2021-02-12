Consuegra reflects on 49ers wins record

In 2011, she took over at Charlotte at just 32 years old.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some coaches fall into the profession, perhaps when someone suggests it at the end of their playing career.

For coaches like Cara Consuegra, they’ve wanted to do it for as long as they can remember.

Consuegra was in high school when she jumped at the chance to coach a group of middle school players. She was hooked.

"As soon as I got my feet wet I knew that this was my calling," she said.

Consuegra followed that calling to Charlotte, where she now has a program-record 177 victories and counting.

She got her record-breaking 176th victory in the team’s first game of the season at Richmond.

"I think about the relationships with my players and my staff,” she said. “I think about the hard things we've gone through to grow as people. Certainly, it's fun to meet a milestone -- but it's all about those things."

She probably would have gotten the record sooner if she didn't schedule so tough.

The 49ers (2-4) consistently play one of the hardest schedules among their peers. This year they've already had games against Wake Forest, Iowa State, North Carolina, and last weekend, a win over St. John's.

“I would prefer to play tougher teams so we can figure out where we are,” she said. “How we need to get better and be able to improve."

Consuegra is a Maryland native who was a star at Iowa, and until recently still held the Hawkeyes assists record. She even played professionally in the WNBA before working towards her coaching dreams.

In 2011, she took over at Charlotte at just 32 years old.

"I would say at the same time I was a little overwhelmed,” Consuegra said. “It is very difficult to go from an assistant coach seat where you're giving suggestions to a head coach seat where you're making the decisions."

She figured it out and is now in her 11th season -- most times finishing with a winning record.

This year, her 49ers could be primed for big things. They were the preseason favorite to win Conference USA and feature the league's top player, Octavia Jett-Wilson.

The only thing missing from Consuegra's list of accomplishments is a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

"I think we're improving,” she said. “I think we're improving very quickly."

She's established herself as one of the most consistent coaches in college hoops, and there's a common thread on this practice floor that connects her to her first taste of coaching all those years ago.

"The common thread is playing with heart,” she said. “Those core values are who I am. I am someone with a big heart and someone who's going to bring energy. I'm going to be tough on players but I'm going to love them."

Consuegra has built a culture that includes the mantra H.E.A.R.T. -- Heart, Effort, Accountability, Respect, Toughness.

Charlotte hosts Gardner-Webb on Friday night.

