Here's where you can buy championship gear if UNC wins tonight

Academy Sports stores and Dick's Sporting Goods all said they are ready in case UNC takes home the trophy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The countdown is on to celebrate a winner in Monday night's NCAA basketball championship game.

Academy Sports stores said they are ready in case UNC takes home the trophy. They have national championship gear in boxes ready to go but said the boxes will only be opened and the gear put out for sale if UNC wins.

DICK's Sporting Goods also announced that select stores will extend their hours Monday and Tuesday pending the outcome of the championship game.

If UNC wins Monday night, select DICK’S Sporting Goods stores in the Chapel Hill area will reopen immediately after the game and on Tuesday morning to offer fans an assortment of UNC NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship gear.

DICK'S Sporting Goods locations:

* South Park Mall 4325 Barclay Downs DriveCharlotte, NC 28209

4325 Barclay Downs DriveCharlotte, NC 28209 * New Hope Commons 5422 New Hope Commons DriveDurham, NC 27707

5422 New Hope Commons DriveDurham, NC 27707 * Wendover Place Shopping Center 1208 – A Bridford ParkwayGreensboro, NC 27407

1208 – A Bridford ParkwayGreensboro, NC 27407 Brier Creek Commons 8021 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 100Raleigh, NC 27617

8021 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 100Raleigh, NC 27617 Alamance West 1465 Boone Station DriveBurlington, NC 27215

1465 Boone Station DriveBurlington, NC 27215 Crossroad Plaza 401 Crossroads BlvdCary, NC 27518

401 Crossroads BlvdCary, NC 27518 White Oak Crossing 145 Shenstone BlvdGarner, NC 27529

145 Shenstone BlvdGarner, NC 27529 Beaver Creek Crossings 1531 Beaver Creek Commons DriveApex, NC 27502

1531 Beaver Creek Commons DriveApex, NC 27502 Triangle Town Center 3630 Summer BlvdRaleigh, NC 27616

3630 Summer BlvdRaleigh, NC 27616 Gaston Mall415 Cox Road, Suite 100Gastonia, NC 28054

*Denotes stores that will open late after the game on Monday, April 4, and early on Tuesday, April 5 pending a Tar Heels win.

There are also several websites where you can purchase championship gear including, The ACC, Fanatics and more

