Honor scores 19 as Clemson beats Temple 75-48

Clemson, SBU meet in Charleston Classic Friday.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Nick Honor scored 19 points on a perfect shooting night and Clemson pulled away with a big surge surrounding halftime to defeat Temple 75-48 in the Charleston Classic.

The Tigers earned a date with No. 22 St. Bonaventure in the semifinals on Friday.

Clemson was up two with less than five minutes to go in the first half but closed on a 10-0 run. Hunter Tyson, Al-Amir Dawes and Honor hit consecutive triples for a 53-30 lead with 15 minutes to go. Clemson ended up 11 of 21 behind the arc and shot 54.5% overall. Honor was 7-for-7 shooting with four 3s and made his only free throw. Tai Strickland scored 16 points for the Owls

Saint Bonaventure (3-0) vs. Clemson (4-0)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and Clemson are set to square off in the Charleston Classic. Clemson earned a 75-48 win over Temple in its most recent game, while Saint Bonaventure walked away with a 67-61 win against Boise State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Saint Bonaventure has benefited heavily from its seniors. Through three games, Kyle Lofton, Jaren Holmes, Dominick Welch, Osun Osunniyi and Jalen Adaway have collectively accounted for 83 percent of all Bonnies scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lofton has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Clemson has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among ACC teams.

