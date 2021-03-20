x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Basketball

Depleted Villanova recovers form, beats Winthrop in NCAAs

Villanova beat Winthrop 73-63
Credit: AP
Winthrop forward Kelton Talford (4) grabs a rebound behind Villanova forward Eric Dixon (43) in the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS — Villanova found a way to advance in the NCAA Tournament without Collin Gillespie. 

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and the fifth-seeded Wildcats pulled away in the second half for a 73-63 victory over 12th-seeded Winthrop in the South Region on Friday night. 

Villanova had lost both games since senior point guard and Big East co-player of the year Gillespie tore a ligament in his left knee during the Wildcats’ victory over then-No. 14 Creighton on March 3. But Robinson-Earl delivered when the Wildcats needed him, making four free throws that launched a 9-0 run to give Villanova its biggest lead at 60-47. 

The Wildcats will face 13th-seeded North Texas in the second round on Sunday. D.J. Burns Jr. led Winthrop with 12 points.

    

Related Articles