x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Basketball

UNC sweeps season series with win over Duke

This marked the first time both were unranked in consecutive matchups since February 1955.
Credit: AP
Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr. and North Carolina guard Caleb Love, right, struggle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Duke and North Carolina met Saturday as unranked opponents in a very different look for the fierce rivalry. 

The game has long captured national attention while having high stakes, including potential Atlantic Coast Conference regular season championships. 

This marked the first time both were unranked in consecutive matchups since February 1955.

UNC won 91-73 to sweep the season series and secure the No. 6 seed in next week's ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils fell to a No. 10 seed for the lowest in program history.

RELATED: March Madness 2021: Download printable brackets

RELATED: Dr. Fauci to speak at UNC spring commencement ceremony