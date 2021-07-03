UNC sweeps season series with win over Duke

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Duke and North Carolina met Saturday as unranked opponents in a very different look for the fierce rivalry.
The game has long captured national attention while having high stakes, including potential Atlantic Coast Conference regular season championships.
This marked the first time both were unranked in consecutive matchups since February 1955.
UNC won 91-73 to sweep the season series and secure the No. 6 seed in next week's ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils fell to a No. 10 seed for the lowest in program history.