DURHAM, N.C. — It was another round of the Battle of the Blues, and Duke took home the win. Duke beat North Carolina 89-76 in Durham on Saturday.

Vernon Carey Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 12 Duke beat rival North Carolina in the regular-season finale.

Duke was looking to give North Carolina its seventh straight loss against ranked opponents. North Carolina's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 11 Oregon Ducks 78-74 on Nov. 29, 2019.

Duke was coming off an 88-69 win over North Carolina State on Monday going into Saturday's game.

Graduate reserve Justin Robinson offered a huge spark for the Blue Devils by matching career highs with 13 points and six rebounds. He also blocked a career-best four shots.

Garrison Brooks had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels.

Freshman big man Armando Bacot added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Star freshman point guard Cole Anthony had just nine points for the Tar Heels.

Duke has now won its last seven home games.

