Hornets, LaMelo hold first practice of training camp

Charlotte will open the season Dec. 23 at Cleveland

LaMelo Ball participated in his first NBA practice on Friday with the Charlotte Hornets.

"The first day of practice was cool," Ball said. "I loved the vibe. Everybody around his cool and has good energy. I really loved it."

The 19-year-old was selected No. 3 overall by the Hornets in November's NBA Draft, and doesn't have long to assimilate, as the Hornets will begin the season in less than three weeks, a Dec. 23 road game at Cleveland.

"LaMelo was a joy out there today," said coach James Borrego. "He's a sponge, he wants to get better. He's got a high basketball IQ."

Added Borrego: "He's going to pick up this system fairly quickly."

SCHEDULE RELEASE

The first half of the NBA schedule was released Friday. The Hornets will open at Cleveland, Dec. 23, and play their first home game on Saturday, Dec. 26 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Charlotte will play at the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 8 on ESPN. That game would pit LaMelo Ball against his older brother, Lonzo, a guard for New Orleans.

The Hornets open their season on Wednesday, December 23, at Cleveland before returning home on Saturday, December 26, to host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center@wcnc | #NBA | #BuzzCity — Ashley Stroehlein (@ashstro) December 4, 2020

With middle brother LiAngelo recently signing with Detroit, all three Ball brothers are on NBA rosters.

“At a very young age, my pops put it in my head that if you want to be the best you’ve got to work,” said LaMelo Ball.

MONK TESTS POSITIVE

Borrego confirmed to media on Friday that guard Malik Monk was one of the 48 players league wide to test positive for COVID-19.