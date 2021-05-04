Hubert Davis named new UNC basketball head coach

Davis, an NBA veteran, was the assistant coach under Roy Williams, who announced his retirement last week.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Hubert Davis will become the new head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels men's basketball team, the team confirmed Monday just days after legendary coach Roy Williams announced his retirement.

Davis is a former Tar Heels guard and 12-year NBA veteran, according to his team biography. He just finished his ninth season as a member of the Carolina basketball coaching staff where his duties included recruiting, bench coaching and scouting.

UNC finished the 2020-21 season at 18-11 overall, and 10-6 in their conference. Eighth-ranked UNC was knocked out of the NCAA tournament on March 19 after a 85-62 loss to ninth-ranked Wisconsin

Williams' retirement came after 48 seasons of coaching, including 33 as a head coach.

"I'm proud, thankful, humbled, and appreciative of being your new men's basketball coach for the University of North Carolina," Davis said in a recorded video posted Monday to the team's official Twitter account.

Davis was born in Burke, Virginia. He played 137 games for the Tar Heels from 1988 through 1992. He won the 1989 and 1991 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament and played in the 1991 Final Four.