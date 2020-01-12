LaMelo Ball officiall signs with Charlotte Hornets

First-round pick LaMelo Ball has signed his first contract with the Charlotte Hornets.
The No. 3 overall selection will now enter training camp with the team as it gets ready for the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA Season, set to begin league-wide on Dec. 22.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to Forbes, Ball already has an endorsement deal with Puma worth $100 million, and includes access to a private jet.
Ball is a 6-foot-7 point guard who most recently spent part of the 2019-20 season with the Illawara Hawks of the National Basketball League in Australia.
He was named NBL Rookie of the Year, averaging 17 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 12 games.
Ball is a native of Anaheim, Calif.
Charlotte also signed second-round pick Vernon Carey Jr., and ESPN's Bobby Marks reports the Duke big man is getting a four-year deal, worth the most money for any second-round pick this year.
The Hornets also officially announced the completion of a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics for F Gordon Hayward, who will be introduced to the media on Tuesday morning.