LaMelo Ball officiall signs with Charlotte Hornets

The No. 3 overall selection in the NBA Draft begins training camp with the team this week

First-round pick LaMelo Ball has signed his first contract with the Charlotte Hornets.

The No. 3 overall selection will now enter training camp with the team as it gets ready for the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA Season, set to begin league-wide on Dec. 22.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to Forbes, Ball already has an endorsement deal with Puma worth $100 million, and includes access to a private jet.

Ball is a 6-foot-7 point guard who most recently spent part of the 2019-20 season with the Illawara Hawks of the National Basketball League in Australia.

OFFICIAL: We have signed the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft @MELOD1P. 🔥



🔗: https://t.co/GJQFBOQkLd pic.twitter.com/GgIQPUYYi6 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) December 1, 2020

He was named NBL Rookie of the Year, averaging 17 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 12 games.

Ball is a native of Anaheim, Calif.

Charlotte also signed second-round pick Vernon Carey Jr., and ESPN's Bobby Marks reports the Duke big man is getting a four-year deal, worth the most money for any second-round pick this year.