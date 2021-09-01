LaMelo's Hornets beat Lonzo and Pelicans

Nationally televised game was first between the Ball brothers in the NBA

NEW ORLEANS — Gordon Hayward scored 26 points and the Charlotte Hornets methodically came back from an 18-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-110.

Miles Bridges scored 20 points and Devonte Graham had 17 for Charlotte.

The Hornets didn’t take their first lead until the fourth quarter when they outscored New Orleans 36-23.

LaMelo Ball says he didn't feel any extra pressure being on national television: "I've been in this a minute now, been on ESPN games since I was a kid." #hornets #nba — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 9, 2021

Zion Williamson scored 26 points and Josh Hart had 19 for the Pelicans.

New Orleans has lost three straight.

The game marked the first time brothers Lonzo and LaMelo Ball played against each other.