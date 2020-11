The Royals dominated Howard at the Paradise Jam

For the first time in program history, Queens basketball defeated a Division 1 program on Friday night.

The Royals, playing in the Paradise Jam in Washington, D.C., dominated Howard with a 85-71 win.

That victory came just one night after Queens lost to George Mason by just one point.

MBB| Queens defeats Howard 85-71 for their first win of the season in the DC Paradise Jam!



Dye 16 pts

Rains 14 pts, 7 rebs

Thomas 11 pts pic.twitter.com/KOwTI6qYe3 — Queens (N.C.) Athletics (@QueensAthletics) November 28, 2020

Queens defeated VCU in an exhibition game in 2016.