Roach leads Duke against North Carolina after 20-point showing

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Duke visits the North Carolina Tar Heels after Jeremy Roach scored 20 points in Duke's 71-67 victory over the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Tar Heels are 12-2 on their home court. North Carolina leads the ACC with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 6.5.

The Blue Devils are 13-6 in ACC play. Duke is 4-1 in one-possession games.

Caleb Love is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, while averaging 16.9 points. Bacot is averaging 16.4 points and 10.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Kyle Filipowski is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Blue Devils. Roach is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

