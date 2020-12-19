No. 22 Tar Heels top Kentucky for Wildcats' 5th loss in row

Kentucky has lost five in a row for the first time since John Calipari took over the program in 2009.

CLEVELAND — Armando Bacot scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half, and No. 22 North Carolina rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Kentucky 75-63 at the CBS Sports Classic.

Kerwin Walton scored 13 points Saturday and fellow freshman guard Caleb Love had 11 points and six assists for the Tar Heels, who outscored the Wildcats 33-15 to end the game.