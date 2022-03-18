Battle-tested 49ers ready for Indiana

Charlotte in its first NCAA Tournament since 2009

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As usual, Cara Consuegra threw a lot at her team early in the season.

The Charlotte 49ers coach scheduled games against North Carolina, Wake Forest, Iowa State and West Virginia.

They lost them all.

But the battle-tested team showed enough fight that their coach made a proclamation after the Mountaineers loss.

"I told them we weren't going to lose many more games," Consuegra said. "Well then we turned around and lost to Davidson at home. But I think for us that was the turning point."

She was right. After losing to Davidson, the Niners went 18-3.

The blistering run included a Conference USA regular-season championship, and a league tournament victory in Frisco, Tex.

"We had to make a decision," Consuegra said. "Were we going to be the team that was going to battle and lose? Or were we going to turn the corner and really buy in."

. @CharlotteWBB coach Cara Consuegra on the teams trip to the #NCAATournament: “We know it’s a tall task ahead of us, but great teams do hard things.”



(14) Charlotte takes on (3) Indiana tomorrow in Bloomington. pic.twitter.com/tqz8p9e2Sk — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) March 18, 2022

Fourteenth-seeded Charlotte will play third-seeded Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

This is the program's third trip to the dance and first since 2009. It's the 49ers first time there under Consuegra, who was named C-USA Coach of the Year and is now the program's all-time wins leader.