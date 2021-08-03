Belmont Abbey, Queens on collision course in D2 tournament

Local programs could square off on Sunday

Two local basketball programs could meet on the floor in the second round of the Division II NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Belmont Abbey is the No. 1 seed in the Southeast Regional after winning the Conference Carolinas tournament over the weekend.

It's the program's first appearance in the tournament since 2013.

Queens is the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 5 Emmanuel on Saturday in Harrogate, TN. The winner will face the Crusaders on Sunday.

Queens is in the tournament for the sixth-consecutive season.

Your Crusaders are the #1 seed in the Southeast Region! The Abbey will take on the winner of #4 Emmanuel & #5 Queens! pic.twitter.com/fAUD63IxXT — Belmont Abbey Men’s Basketball (@AbbeyMBB) March 8, 2021

Belmont Abbey's womens team also won the Conference Carolinas Tournament.