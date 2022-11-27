Beloved Hornets broadcaster "Gerry V" dies

Gerry Vaillancourt was 72 years old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Longtime Charlotte basketball broadcaster and media personality Gerry Vaillancourt died on Sunday morning, according to his daughter, Kelly.

He was 72 years old.

Known as "Gerry V," Vaillancourt was a fixture on early Charlotte Hornets radio and TV broadcasts, even following the team to New Orleans before eventually returning to Charlotte.

Recently, Vaillancourt had his own show on ESPN Charlotte radio, and did recurring call-in segments for WFNZ.

Kelly Vaillancourt said in a social media post this week that her father was diagnosed with a heart condition 25 years ago and "died peacefully this morning."

You entertained, you informed, you educated, you chased your crazy, and we all loved you for it. Now you can Rest in Peace, Gerry Vaillancourt



May the legacy of the V-Man live on forever pic.twitter.com/EPsAR3zrOC — Travis Hancock (@TBoneWFNZ) November 27, 2022

Vaillancourt offered tremendous basketball insight, infused with his infectious personality.

In his pinned tweet from March 23, he wrote "Chase what you're crazy about. The day will come when you'll regret that you didn't 'chase your crazy!' Good luck to you."

♥️Chase what you’re crazy about.The day will come when you’ll regret that you didn’t “chase your crazy!”Good Luck to you. — GERRY V (@gvtalk) March 23, 2022

The Charlotte Hornets said in a statement that Vaillancourt's "analysis and opinions will be greatly missed, and our condolences go out to this family, friends and colleagues."

The @hornets have released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/mejbgVLCm3 — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) November 27, 2022