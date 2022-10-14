'Better than my dreams' | Panthers Spanish Radio Network broadcaster had chance meeting with team in Mexico

Antonio Ramos calls games for the Panthers and Charlotte FC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sometimes, English-speaking Panthers fans only hear the team's Spanish Radio Network call when something big happens.

"The biggest compliment that we can get actually is knowing that American fans, that they don't speak Spanish, they enjoy a broadcast," broadcaster Antonio Ramos said.

Ramos is part of a two-person broadcast team along with Jaime Moreno for the Carolina Panthers Spanish Radio Network.

Their recent call of Laviska Shenault's 67-yard touchdown was viewed more than two million times.

"They say I don't know what these guys are saying, but it just sounds fantastic and so full of energy," Ramos said.

Ramos' journey to bring that energy to the broadcast is remarkable.

"It is crazy," he said. "So but I'm just very humble about this. And just everything that you know God or destiny has put in my path."

And it does seem like this is Ramos' destiny.

Growing up in Xalapa, Veracruz on Mexico's Gulf Coast, he became a Panthers fan a bit out of rebellion.

"So everyone in the house were voting for the Cowboys. And I said, 'I'm not doing that.' So that's the first time I saw the Panthers logo, the Panthers colors," he said. "Steve Smith was playing Julius Peppers was playing, Jake Delhomme. Then I started following them playing Madden, and that's how I became a Panthers fan."

Which made it more incredible that when an NFL team just-so happened to be coming to his city -- it was Carolina.

He didn't initially believe it when his father told him.

"The Panthers are going to having a training camp for kids," Ramos said. "And I was now you're kidding me like you're messing with me. But it was it was real."

Ramos struck up a relationship with Panthers like our own Eugene Robinson, as well as the Spanish Radio Network crew.

And three years ago he landed his dream job.

Ramos not only calls Panthers games but Charlotte FC too, and has helped bring the Panthers Spanish Radio Network to seven states in Mexico.

"A lot of my friends said that is like you're living your dream," Ramos said. "And I say this is actually better than my dreams."