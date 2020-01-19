Tennessee Titan's offensive tackle Dennis Kelly made history on Sunday in the AFC Championship game. With 6:39 left in the second quarter, Kelly chipped the outside linebacker, found a soft spot in Kansas City's coverage and caught a 1-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the touchdown. He rolled his way into the history book: per the CBS broadcast and stats aficionado Ethan Cooperson, at 321 pounds, Kelly is the heaviest player to catch a postseason touchdown.

One small step for man, one giant leap for big man-kind.

It was the second touchdown of the day for Tennessee. It helped to give the Titans a 17-7 lead over the Chiefs.

The Titans are playing in the AFC Championship for the first time since Jan. 19, 2003 against the Oakland Raiders.

Titans vs. Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game
Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kelly (71) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry, center, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the national anthem before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tennessee Titans' A.J. Brown (11) catches a pass with Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu defending during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill warms up before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Tennessee Titans' A.J. Brown (11) runs past Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Wilson (54) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tennessee Titans' A.J. Brown (11) catches a pass with Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu defending during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown past Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Tennessee Titans' Kamalei Correa (44) sacks Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kelly (71) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kelly (71) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kelly flips over as he catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tennessee Titans' Anthony Firkser can't catch a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Charvarius Ward (35) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kelly, right, catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kelly flips over as he catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill catches a touchdown pass in front of Tennessee Titans' Logan Ryan during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Tennessee Titans' Anthony Firkser can't catch a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs' Charvarius Ward (35) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tennessee Titans fans cheer at an outdoor viewing party in Nashville, Tenn., as they watch the team play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes scrambles during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kelly, right, catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kelly, right, catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown against Tennessee Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (90) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) runs during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Tennessee Titans fan Jim Harvey watches at an outdoor viewing party in Nashville, Tenn., as the team plays the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) runs for a touchdown against Tennessee Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (90) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reacts after a touchdown run by Damien Williams during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
A B-2 bomber flies over spectators at Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL AFC Championship football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Tennessee Titans players huddle in the tunnel before the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams runs for a touchdown past Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams runs for a touchdown during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Tennessee Titans' Anthony Firkser catches a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)