Blaney wins at Talladega after NASCAR unites behind Wallace

First win of 2020 for Blaney
Ryan Blaney, driver of the #21 Motorcraft / Quick Lane Tire Auto Center Ford, speaks to the media during a press conference after practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Good Sam 500 at Phoenix International Raceway.

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Ryan Blaney held onto the lead after a restart with two laps to go, earning his second straight win at Talladega Superspeedway on a day that began with NASCAR drivers throwing their support behind Bubba Wallace. 

Blaney nipped Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the finish line for his fourth win and first since Talladega in October, albeit this time before a mostly empty venue. 

It was a race marked by support for Wallace instead of another Big One at Talladega, though there was mayhem behind Blaney on the final lap and he also pushed Erik Jones into the wall near the finish.

