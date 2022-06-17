Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop announces retirement: 'I could've done more'

McKillop announced he will step down after 33 seasons as Davidson's coach, including 10 NCAA Tournament appearances.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Longtime Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop announced his retirement Friday, wrapping up a legendary career as the Wildcats' coach.

McKillop made the announcement moments after Davidson athletic director Chris Clunie revealed the school will retire the jersey of NBA legend Steph Curry.

During a moving speech, McKillop quoted the Hollywood hit "Schindler's List," saying he could've done more as a coach.

"Did you see Steph after the game last night? He was crying tears. I thought that was a message to me that it's OK to cry," McKillop said. "I read once that tears are a gift from God. Tears show that your heart can be touched, and I think you know how my heart has been touched by Davidson."

McKillop was 634-380 in 33 seasons. His Davidson teams appeared in the NCAA Tournament 10 times. He will be replaced by his son, Matt McKillop, who joined the staff in 2008.

"You might say, well are you leaving because of the landscape of college basketball? Are you leaving because other guys retired?" McKillop said. "It has been an absolute privilege for me to be the basketball coach at Davidson."

McKillop won 11 SoCon tournaments at Davidson, most recently in 2013. Davidson reached the Elite Eight in 2008, with Curry leading the team into the national spotlight.

