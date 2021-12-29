Bojangles to give away free tea after Duke's Mayo Bowl

If UNC wins, the Tar Heel State can get free Legendary Iced Tea. If the Gamecocks win, South Carolina can get the deal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a clash of the Carolinas at the Duke's Mayo Bowl this year: UNC vs the University of South Carolina. The winner will walk away with a bowl win amidst a rocky end to the football season, but the fans could also get something sweet the day after.

The Gamecocks and Tar Heels will dance under the lights at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Friday, Dec. 30. The day after is when Bojangles plans to celebrate the winner with a free Legendary Iced Tea offer to fans. The offer makes perfect sense since the fried chicken joint has restaurants across both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Now here's the twist to this tea: only one state can drink deep in this win.

If the Tar Heels win the bowl game, then Bojangles will let the taps flow with free tea in North Carolina. However, if the Gamecocks get the win, then South Carolina gets to sip on the sweet tea.

Dependent on who wins, all fans in the winning state can visit participating restaurants and ask for their complimentary cup of Legendary Iced Tea.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.