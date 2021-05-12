Borrego ejected, Hornets clinch spot in Play-In tourney despite loss to Denver

Charlotte lost to the Nuggets, but were helped by the Bulls loss to Brooklyn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets lost the game, their coach was ejected, and they still landed in the NBA's Play-In Tournament.

Charlotte lost to Denver, 117-112, but the Chicago Bulls loss to Brooklyn meant the Hornets clinched at least the No. 10 seed in the east, and a spot in the league's new, expanded postseason.

Charlotte can improve its position all the way to the No. 8 seed if it has enough success over its final three games of the season.

Devonte' Graham scored 31 points in his return from injury, including 14-consecutive fourth-quarter points.

Head Coach James Borrego was ejected in the third quarter after double technical fouls.

Despite achieving a spot in the play-in, the Hornets were not celebrating.

"No room for celebration, no," Borrego said. "We've got a lot of work to do. We've got to get better."

Charlotte hosts the LA Clippers on Thursday night before closing the regular season this weekend at the Knicks and Wizards.